Ad Network Of The Day: Forbes.com

Via Chris Roush’s Talking Biz News blog, we’ve learned about the newest entry in the ad network sweepstakes — Forbes.com. After reading about Chris’ decision to join the network, we talked to him and got a few more details: The network is supposed to launch Jan. 1, and will have its own “channel” on the Forbes.com home page; it’s offering bloggers a 40/60 split on ads. John Battelle’s Federated Media, meanwhile, offers a 60/40 split.

Not much else to say here, since it appears that Andy Warhol was right: In the future, everyone will have their own Internet ad network.

Disclaimers: I worked at Forbes and Forbes.com for a long time. SAI is working with Federated Media.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.