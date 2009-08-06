Ad Marketplace Traffiq Takes Another $10 Million

Diplay ad marketplace Traffiq today announced it raised another $10 million in funding. New investors Grotech Ventures and Greenhill SAVP participated with returning investors Court Square Ventures.



Traffiq will spend the money to accelerate sales and marketing efforts.

Traffiq’s ad platform consolidates for publishers and ad buyers into one place planning, RFP distribution, order execution, optimization and billing.

“This funding supports our vision that the online ad buying process needs to change,” Mark Kahn, CEO of Traffiq said in a statement.

“At present, many agencies and advertisers have no control over the placement of their ads, and many publishers have high-value inventory that is going unsold. The online ad world needs a platform that addresses this disconnect between agencies, advertisers and publishers. With the TRAFFIQ marketplace, we bring flexibility, customisation, choice and control to the massive scalability of the Internet.”

New York, NY – August 5, 2009 – TRAFFIQ®, the online advertising marketplace and management platform that enables ad buyers to plan, negotiate and buy directly from publishers, today announced it has closed a $10 million Series B round of venture funding. New investors Grotech Ventures and Greenhill SAVP join existing investor Court Square Ventures in the new round. Grotech general partner Steve Fredrick and Greenhill managing director Brian Hirsch have joined TRAFFIQ’s board of directors.



Unlike networks or exchanges, TRAFFIQ’s marketplace provides buyers and sellers with a single platform that consolidates planning, RFP distribution, order execution, optimization and billing. By enabling ad buyers to post RFPs and publishers to respond directly, TRAFFIQ returns control of the media buying process to the agency/advertiser. This level of visibility and access to real-time KPIs makes it easier for them to adjust campaigns on the fly to better meet clients’ goals. And, as an end-to-end solution, TRAFFIQ increases an agency/advertiser’s buying power and a publisher’s selling strength.



“TRAFFIQ is a true end-to-end advertising management platform,” remarked Marta Martinez, senior vice president of corporate partnerships for Havas Digital, an online media giant. “It gives buyers direct access to the entire spectrum of publishers, with complete transparency, access and control over the planning, negotiating and buying processes. This platform should eliminate a lot of the friction in the current ad operations process, thus creating efficiencies and increasing transparency.”



There are millions of dollars of campaign demand and billions of impressions currently available on the TRAFFIQ platform. These are provided by thousands of quality publishers and aggregators, such as WhitePages.com, Scripps Network, Shopzilla, PriceGrabber and ContextWeb.



TRAFFIQ partners with prominent national and regional agencies, including Havas Digital, IMRE, AdStrategies, Capitol Media Solutions, Pavone and Torque. These organisations, as well as leading mid-size brands such as Patio.com, Sleepy’s and Brown Harris Stevens, are using the increased efficiency of TRAFFIQ to meet their advertising needs.



“TRAFFIQ is a very cost-effective way for us to gain additional visibility into the buying process,” said Marci DeVries, vice president of digital at IMRE. “It allows us to spend less time researching and planning and more time executing high-quality campaigns.”



The TRAFFIQ platform supports all Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) standard display-based digital media units. In March 2009, IAB and PricewaterhouseCoopers reported that 2008 online ad revenue totaled $23.4 billion — up $2.2 billion, about 11 per cent, from 2007. This expansion continued even in the fourth quarter and many segments showed strong growth. Forrester Research, in its recently released “US Interactive Marketing Forecast,” likewise projects a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for US interactive marketing spending over the next five years, to nearly $55 billion in 2014.



“TRAFFIQ brings a compelling, game-changing approach to the online advertising market, allowing ad agencies and advertisers to select specific opportunities from high-quality, highly targeted inventory in real time,” explained Grotech’s Fredrick. “TRAFFIQ simplifies and accelerates the ad buying process and is ideally positioned to help ad agencies, advertisers and publishers increase ROI from their ad spends.”



Greenhill’s Hirsch added, “TRAFFIQ is not just another ad network or exchange. By automating the ad buying process, TRAFFIQ is bringing the same level of ease and efficiency to display advertising for large and small ad buyers that Google brought to search. In an environment where advertisers and publishers are trying to get more agile, TRAFFIQ is making it a reality for large and small ad buyers.”



Proceeds from the financing will be used to further enhance the TRAFFIQ platform and accelerate the company’s sales and marketing efforts.



