Ad Market Tanks Ad Magazines – Nielsen Business Media Announces Layoffs, Consolidation

We know that the ad market is tanking, so it makes sense that ad trade publications are getting hit too. Nielsen Business Media, the publisher of AdWeek as well as other ad-related publications, is consolidating its editorial staff at a number of its publications and eliminating some positions. No word on how many.



