Ad Man Singleton Is Pulling His Horses From Waterhouse Stables After Public Bust-up

Millionaire adman and horse owner John Singleton has sent horse floats to take his stock away from Gai Waterhouse after a spectacular public bust-up at Royal Randwick yesterday.

News Ltd reports Singleton has wasted no time making good on his promise to find a new trainer for his horses following the spat.

Singo claims Tom Waterhouse, the high-profile bookmaker and Gai’s son, had been telling friends that one of Singleton’s horses, More Joyous, was incapable of winning a race yesterday at the Sydney track.

More Joyous produced one of her worst-ever performances to finish 7th in the All Aged Stakes, and Singleton confronted Gai publicly afterwards. Television footage shows the couple in a hugely tense conversation. The matter was raised with stewards and another hearing is set for Friday.

Racing industry website Racenet reports that Gai’s husband, Robbie, followed Singleton after leaving the stewards’ inquiry saying “tell me what you heard”.

“Go f— yourself,” Singleton reportedly replied.

Tom Waterhouse vigorously denies the allegation that he had been telling people the mare couldn’t win. In a statement last night, he said: “I actually really liked More Joyous and backed her to win for a significant amount, so I lost on the race. Further, the winner, All Too Hard, was actually a bad result for me.”

Waterhouse added: “The emotional statements by John Singleton are not only totally inaccurate and untrue but also defamatory of me and also my mother, one of Australia’s most respected trainers and a personal friend of John Singleton.

“Singo is one of Australia’s loved larrikins but in this case he is completely wrong.”

Singleton wants to know why Gai cleared the horse to run. She told stewards that although the mare had neck problem it was fit to run.

Fairfax Media reports one of the people Waterhouse shared his assessment with was rugby league great, Andrew Johns.

