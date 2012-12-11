AD OF THE DAY: Kobe Bryant And Leo Messi Compete For A Little Boy's Attention

Today’s ad of the day features two greats from the sports world: Lakers player Kobe Bryant and soccer star Lionel Messi.



The Turkish Airline spot shows Bryant and Messi trying their hardest to win the attention of a little boy looking for an autograph.

In spite of showing off fancy ball skills and making intricate balloon animals and card structures, the athletes end up losing out to something even better.

Check out what ends up winning the boy’s attention here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

