How Ad-Juster Saved Me From Ad Operations Disaster

by Alyson Shontell, The Business Insider Working at a startup, I wear a lot of hats. Although my title is Sales & Marketing Associate, what that really means is ad sales/marketing/event planning/writing/campaign maintenance/scheduling/invoicing/ad trafficking/ad operations/everything else. The most time-consuming part of my job is compiling ad delivery reports for our advertisers so we can ensure their campaigns are on track. Thanks to our awesome sales team and partners Federated Media, TBI has a fast-growing roster of top-tier clients including Mercedes, Land Rover, Best Buy, and American Express. Growth is great, but of course for me that means more work! I watch every campaign carefully, pulling delivery reports multiple times a week to optimise placements and keep our advertisers happy. Each one uses a variety of “third-party” ad-serving technologies to manage their campaigns, meaning that we have to monitor delivery in an alphabet-soup of reporting systems with multiple logins for each campaign. Sounds tedious, right? Actually, it isn’t, now that we’ve partnered with Ad-Juster. Ad-Juster provides one location for publishers and agencies to connect to all third-party and local ad servers for reporting and monitoring. It enables me to pull custom reports in one minute from any computer at any time. Ad-Juster’s reports help me with almost all aspects of my job:

Ad Operations: I can view current delivery statuses and identify campaigns that need optimization.

Sales: I get insight into inventory and performance.

Finance: It’s much easier to prepare end-of-month invoices based on delivery.

Ad-juster was made by ad ops gurus who took a massive ad ops pain point and turned it into something so turnkey that we’re able to manage our business better. Compiling reports has become so much easier that we now do so with greater frequency, meaning we have a better handle on our business. It is seriously a lifesaver. p.s. What am I doing with all my new-found free time? Planning our Startup the Holidays party for NYC digital startups. Hope you can join us!

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.



