The Ad Industry Is A Total Mess And Due For A Massive Disruption

NEW YORK — Mike Walrath, Co-founder & Managing Partner of WGI Group, says the ad industry is a mess and is due for a massive disruption.

He would know. He sold his business Right Media to Yahoo.



Now, Walrath is also co-founder of GuideMe and Moat Inc., chairman of the board of Yext, and sits on the boards of Meteor Games, and InAdCo.

Below is an audio interview we did with Walrath off stage at Silicon Alley Insider’s Startup 2011.

