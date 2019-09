An Ohio jeweler is offering a special incentive for men who buy their special someone a diamond.



Dunkin’s Diamonds placed an ad in the Newart Advocate promising a free rifle or gun with purchase of a diamond.

We saw the ad on Twitter.

Check it out:

Photo: Twitter

