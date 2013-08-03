Ad Executive Dies When Balcony Collapses In Manhattan

Ad executive Jennifer Rosoff, 35, died Wednesday nightafter her 17th-floor balcony railing collapsed in Midtown Manhattan.

She was on the balcony with a friend on their first date.

“[Her date] advised her not to sit on the rail,” said Paul Browne, the NYPD’s chief spokesman. “She said that she had done it before and wasn’t worried. She didn’t think it was a problem.”

The Department of Buildings issued a vacate order for all balconies and is investigating the accident.

Rosoff was a director of sales at TripleLift, a digital advertising analytics firm. She began five months ago and previously worked at publications including The New Yorker, Lucky, Cosmopolitan, and In Touch.

TripleLift CEO Erica Berry released a statement:

She was a well-loved and highly respected member of our team. Her tremendous energy and humour brought so much joy to the office. The entire company is distraught by the loss of Ms. Rosoff — she will be deeply missed.

New Yorker publisher Lisa Hughes said, “Jenn was a force to be reckoned with, smart, dynamic and charismatic.”

The New York Times writes:

A friend in the ad sales industry, who requested anonymity because of the delicacy of the situation, said Ms. Rosoff had been a mentor to young people in the field. “I hate in situations like this when people want to bury saints, but she was a great person,” the friend said. “I was meeting someone for coffee today and the second they got off the elevator they said: ‘I had the worst e-mail. The subject was Jenn Rosoff died.'”

