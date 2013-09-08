Texas Sign Company Makes Awful Decal Depicting Woman Tied Up In The Back Of A Truck

Here’s some viral advertising gone wrong.

An ad company in Waco, Texas that makes decals for trucks thought it would be a good move to make one that depicts a woman tied up in the back of a pickup trick. It was intended to be an experiment to market the company’s decal-making capabilities.

In the video below the founder said it was something he had to “put out there, to see who notices it.” Not surprisingly, the depiction of a woman bound in the back of a truck up has generated quite a firestorm. The founder told the local TV station that the backlash has been quite a shock. (via The Raw Story)





