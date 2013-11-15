These Ads In China Tell People To Stop Eating Cats And Dogs

Though it’s hard to fathom here in the United States, there are many places in the world where cats and dogs are not cuddly animals to play with, but a valuable source of food that people can’t afford to keep just sitting around the house.

Though pet ownership has been on the rise in China as it has grown into an economic power, a large portion of the country still does not differentiate between the animals they put on their laps and the ones they put on their plates. In fact, about one-third of China’s 130 million dogs will wind up being eaten, according to statistics released by the Human Society International earlier this year.

The animal rights group Animals Asia is seeking to change that. To do so, it has launched a national ad campaign that discourages people from eating cats and dogs, which Animals Asia says is both unethical and unhealthy. As part of the campaign, Animals Asia has placed 279 posters in train stations, bus stations, and elevators in 14 cities that go to great lengths to depict cats and dogs as loyal friends who shouldn’t be eaten.

Here are some of the ads, which Animals Asia translated into English on its website:

