People in these countries hate web ads the most

The use of ad blocking software is on the rise on desktop PCs, and may cost publishers more than $US20 billion this year, according to a report from PageFair and Adobe.

The study should be viewed with some scepticism, as PageFair’s business is helping publishers reclaim revenue lost from ad blocking software. Nonetheless, the company’s statistics showed some interesting differences among countries, as this chart of PageFair stats from Statista shows.

Greek users are the most likely to employ ad-blocking software, while Chinese users are the most tolerant of ads. The U.S. is squarely in the middle of the pack.

