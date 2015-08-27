Ad-block software is approaching 200 million users -- here's how publishers are reacting

Ad-block software usage may be more common than previously thought. There are nearly 200 million monthly active users (MAU) of ad-block software globally, according to data from a new study by PageFair and Adobe included in our latest ad-blocking report.

That represents a big uptick in ad-block usage from just one year ago. The software, which blocks ads from appearing on websites, search, and social networks, is also catching on in the US. Ad-block MAU totaled 45 million in the US as of June 2015, increasing nearly 50% from last year, according to PageFair and Adobe.

In this report, BI Intelligence looks at ad block usage rates, Apple’s newest ad block software and how it could make ad blocking more common on mobile, and examines solutions for publishers. There are several solutions that publishers can use to combat the growing ad-block problem, including education, technical solutions, and micropayments. Which solution publishers should opt for can be determined by their particular ad-block usage rates.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Full-Access Trial>>

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

To access the full report from BI Intelligence, sign up for a full-access 14-day trial here. Full-access members also gain access to new in-depth reports, hundreds of charts, as well as daily newsletters on the digital industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.