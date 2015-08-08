THE AD-BLOCKING REPORT: How ad-block software works, the mobile threat, and new solutions for publishers

Ad-block software usage may be more common than previously thought. Digital publishers see between 5% to as many as 40% of their readers using ad-block software, according to a number of publishers that spoke with BI Intelligence.

Ad-block usage varies greatly depending on the type of content. Gaming, technology, and comic publishers have the highest rates of ad-block usage, averaging between 25% and 30%, according to PageFair. Travel, finance, local, and lifestyle publishers tend to have lower ad-blocking usage rates, averaging between 5% and 10%.

In this new report, BI Intelligence looks at ad block usage rates, Apple’s newest ad block software and how it could make ad blocking more common on mobile, and examines solutions for publishers. There are several solutions that publishers can use to combat the growing ad-block problem, including education, technical solutions, and micropayments. Which solution publishers should opt for can be determined by their particular ad-block usage rates.

