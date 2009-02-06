Ad Agency Wins Twitter Business Model Contest

Even though CEO Evan Williams said to expect one early in 2009, Twitter still doesn’t have any kind of revenue model.



We set out to fix that with a Create Twitter’s Revenue Model contest, promising to post the winner’s plan and resume on Alley Insider. We also said we would email our winner’s information to Twitter CEO Evan Williams.

In the end, we found a winner, but we won’t be posting any resumes. That’s because our champ isn’t an individual, but a group from Publicis called Denuo.

Their Twitter revenue model is pretty basic: Charge marketers for two things

Access to opted-in users willing to field the occasional question from brands

For dashboard access to deep user analytics.

Here’s their slide presentation, which includes mock-ups of the dashboard as well as FAQs section.

Like most of our favourite entries, Denuo’s looks great. Check out those mock-ups!

Ad agency executives tell us they would love to pay sites like Twitter and Facebook to “anonymize” their data and open it up for mining.

A potential customer submitted it, another indication that there’s real appetite for the product. Denuo’s clients include major ad-spenders like P&G, DuPont and GM.

Finally, we were sceptical that Twitter users would actually opt-in to market research, but then we did some of our own. To wit:

As promised, here’s our email to Twitter CEO Evan Williams introducing him to our winner, represented by Denuo manager Albert Kim:

In lieu of a resume, here’s how Denuo describes themselves:

Denuo is a boutique marketing agency within Publicis Groupe. Denuo draws its name from the latin word for “afresh” or “anew,” signaling the agency’s unprecedented structure, philosophy, and approach.

Denuo is a collection of marketing generalists who do not fit neatly into traditional agency categories of “media,” “creative,” or “strategy.” Instead, this atypical talent is put to use in unique ways to help solve the challenges brands face in modern marketplaces.

Denuo works on behalf of AstraZeneca, Hewlett-Packard, Procter & Gamble, and General Motors, among others.

Thanks to all our contestants!

