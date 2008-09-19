Ad Agency: Gates And Seinfeld Not Done Yet (MSFT)

Crispin-Porter, the ad agency that came up with the oft-perplexing and maybe funny Microsoft ads featuring Bill Gates and Jerry Seinfeld, say they have one more in the can and they’re planning to make more of them, Gizmodo reports.



If true, this basically splits the difference between yesterday’s blog reports, which painted Jerry’s shelving as an embarrassing defeat for Redmond, and Microsoft’s spin, distributed via the WSJ and the NYT, that the shelving was always in the works.

Gizmodo’s source tells the site that they are, in fact concentrating on different ads as part of the $300 million marketing campaign, but that they’re going to continue making ones featuring Seinfeld until Microsoft tells them to stop. We hope they keep going!



