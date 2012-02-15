Nielsen Bashes Oprah Over Her Tweets—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Venus Disarming Cupid



R/GA has created an office cupid app in which their copywriters will Tweet sweet nothings to your work crush.Nielsen has reprimanded Oprah for her Tweet begging viewers, “especially if u have a Nielsen box” to watch her channel, OWN.

Super Bowl Ads made $11 million in free media impressions, a Kantar Video study finds.

Ann Mack, JWT’s Trendspotting director, warns marketers against Facebook fatigue, citing a Business Insider article as an example of brands using Facebook as a default marketing strategy.

After five years at Ogilvy New York, Adam Lau is leaving the agency. He hasn’t announced what he will be doing next.

Coca-Cola will host a Google+ hangout.

Vince Lagana is leaving Goodby to become a senior exec at an agency in Sydney, Australia.

Ogilvy is adding to its Social Media and Youth marketing departments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.