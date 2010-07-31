Ad Age Looking To Hire Three Whole Reporters

As if to prove Roger Sterling’s remarks in last week’s Mad Men season premiere wrong (“They’re so cheap they can’t afford to hire a whole reporter”), advertising trade pub Ad Age, owned by Crain Communications, is going nuts with the hiring.



Today’s Gorkana job’s alert lists three jobs:

Ad Age

Reporter

Location: Chicago

Advertising Age (Ad Age), the leading source of news, information and analysis for the marketing and media industry, is seeking a smart, aggressive marketing reporter. We’re looking for someone who loves to break news and dig out important stories about the industry’s biggest ad spenders as well as innovative challenger brands. The ideal candidate must have at least three to five years of reporting and writing experience and solid news judgment. He or she must understand business journalism and source development and a track record of breaking news and smart analysis.



Bonus points for knowledge of any of several vertical marketing industries, including package foods, restaurants and automotive.



Ad Age is a fast-paced, deadline-oriented organisation that’s innovating to deliver the news and intelligence our readers want, in whatever form they want; we’re looking for flexible journalists who want to thrive in that environment. Ad Age is a Crain Communications publication headquartered in New York City.



Crain Communications Inc is one of the largest privately-owned business publishers in the US with over 28 different business, trade and consumer publications and websites within North America, Europe and Asia. We offer a competitive salary, a generous benefits package, profit sharing, and a friendly work environment.



To apply for this position please visit our Web site at www.crain.com and search under the Careers section. Please include cover letter, clips and resume for consideration.



We thank you for your interest in Crain Communications and invite you to visit our Web site as positions are updated regularly.



Crain Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!



Ad Age

Reporter

Location: Chicago

Advertising Age (Ad Age), the leading source of news, information and analysis for the marketing and media industry, is seeking a smart, aggressive reporter to cover Midwest advertising agencies and a few important marketing beats. The ideal candidate must have at least three to five years of reporting and writing experience and solid news judgment. He or she must understand business journalism and source development and a track record of breaking news and smart analysis.

Bonus points for knowledge of the ad agency business and any of several vertical marketing industries, including beer/spirits, auto or sports-marketing.



Ad Age is a fast-paced, deadline-oriented organisation that’s innovating to deliver the news and intelligence our readers want, in whatever form they want; we’re looking for flexible journalists who want to thrive in that environment. Ad Age is a Crain Communications publication headquartered in New York City.



Crain Communications Inc is one of the largest privately-owned business publishers in the US with over 28 different business, trade and consumer publications and websites within North America, Europe and Asia. We offer a competitive salary, a generous benefits package, profit sharing, and a friendly work environment.



To apply for this position please visit our Web site at www.crain.com and search under the Careers section. Please include cover letter, clips and resume for consideration.



We thank you for your interest in Crain Communications and invite you to visit our Web site as positions are updated regularly.



Crain Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!

Ad Age

Social Media Reporter

Location: San Francisco Bay Area

Do you speak Twitter? Do you love stories from the startup world? Are you fascinated by the confluence of technology, marketing and consumer behaviour? You could be the kind of smart Silicon Valley journalist Ad Age is looking for.

While Ad Age has long covered social media, we’re looking to bolster our team with a digital native—a go-getter to cover and win on startups like Twitter, Facebook, Zynga, Federated Media and RockYou, as well as assist in coverage of Google, Yahoo and Apple. This is a high-profile beat that produces some of our best-read coverage.

We’re looking for someone who wants to go to the Meet-Ups, hang around entrepreneurs, beat the blogs to meaningful stories, and become a permanent fixture on Techmeme. The successful candidate will represent Ad Age in the Bay Area, a credential that grants real access to the highest levels of these companies that live and breathe for advertising revenue and are trying to make themselves into useful tools for marketers. Candidates must also have an interest in understanding the way Madison Avenue works and the underlying business of advertising and marketing that is the lifeblood of so many digital products and services.

You may also be asked to develop a vertical-marketing expertise in an industry that’s increasingly using social media to connect with consumers, such as automotive (Ford recently said it would devote 25% of its marketing budget to social and digital media). The media and marketing industry is changing; marketers are moving budgets away from traditional advertising and into social media, and we’re looking to beef up our coverage of this emerging field.

We need someone who can work independently and also with editors on the other Coast. You’d be Ad Age’s presence in Silicon Valley — and you may be called upon to represent the brand at conferences and speaking events. Please include at least three links to work along with your resume.



Advertising Age is a division of Crain Communications Inc, one of the largest privately-owned business publishers in the US with over 28 different business, trade and consumer publications and websites within North America, Europe and Asia. Providing unmatched value and award-winning editorial excellence, the company is respected for its dependable journalism which readers have relied upon for over 90 years. We offer a competitive salary, a generous benefits package, profit sharing, and a friendly work environment.

To apply for this position please visit our Web site at www.crain.com and search under the Careers section. Please include cover letter, clips/links and resume for consideration.

We thank you for your interest in Crain Communications and invite you to visit our website as positions are updated regularly.

Crain Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.