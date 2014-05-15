Big Data Giant Acxiom Makes $US310 Million Acquisition [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Data management giant Acxiom will acquire B2B software company LiveRamp in a deal worth $US310 million. LiveRamp’s software helps companies match their offline customer data with online audiences to better target their advertising. LiveRamp CEO Auren Hoffman says his company will continue to work with its existing data management clients and hopes to work with “every marketing application in the world.”

Ogilvy & Mather New York hired Jenny Gadd as executive director of content production. Gadd most recently served as head of integrated production at Johannes Leonardo.

Freelance creative director Paul Caiozzo joined Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. Caiozzo will start off working on the Comcast/XFINITY account, but his role will also include drumming up new business for the agency.

TD Ameritrade tapped Havas Worldwide to be its lead creative agency. TD Ameritrade’s annual media spend is estimated to be $US100 million.

Cognac brand Remy Martin is looking for a new global advertising agency.

Heinz chose UM to run its media buying and planning in the U.S. and Canada, and Omnicom Media Group to run its international business.

Intuit made commercials for the three runner-up semifinalists in its Super Bowl ad giveaway contest: egg producer Locally Laid Egg Company, fertiliser company POOP-Natural Dairy Compost, and all-natural dogfood maker Barley Labs. The accounting software company paid for a commercial for girls building toy company GoldieBlox during this year’s game.

SapientNitro named KV “Pops” Sridhar to the post of CCO in India. Sridhar was most recently CCO at Leo Burnett — India & Subcontinent.

