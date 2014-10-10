Acura Takes Aim At Ferrari With The New NSX

Acura An Acura — in Ferrari Red!

The Acura NSX has been a cult hero for sports car fans since its debut more than two decades ago. Since the original NSX went out of production in 2006, Acura and parent company Honda has been teasing the car’s eagerly awaiting fans with concepts and tantalising details of an upcoming replacement.

And here’s even more of that. In a recent interview with WhatCar, the new NSX’s head of development, Ted Klaus, told the publication that the company’s halo supercar will arrive in 2016. Even juicier, Klaus plans to target the Ferrari 458’s performance capabilities, reports WhatCar.

Acura The view from the back.

In case you were wondering, the Ferrari 458 can gun it to 6o mph from a standstill in 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 202 mph. If the NSX is able to match this level of performance, then it will put the car firmly into supercar territory.

For years, there have been rumours of a V8 or even a V10-powered NSX. But the latest rumblings from Acura indicate that the likely powertrain for the supercar will be a hybrid electric six cylinder engine.

Even better, Klaus doesn’t plan on charging Ferrari prices. The NSX development boss wants to sell the company’s potential supercar in same price range as the Audi R8, which retails for roughly $US115,000.

