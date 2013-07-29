Acura Sent 100 Followers A Snapchat

Last week, Acura decided to experiment with a new medium when it wanted to preview a new prototype NSX supercar: Snapchat.



“If you look at the numbers, Snapchat is way past being a niche platform,” Honda/Acura social marketing manager Alicia Jones told Digiday. “People use Snapchat to communicate with friends through pictures and video in mobile — it’s a fascinating and important trend in digital and social right now, and brands have a place to play there.”

The first 100 users to add Acura_Insider got a six-second clip of the car speeding around a racetrack.

Taco Bell integrated Snapchat in its social marketing strategy in May. The fast food company reached out to Millennials by sending them a picture or a limited edition burrito.

“People are obsessed with Beefy Crunch Burrito so Snapchat seemed like the right platform to make the announcement,” Taco Bell director of social and digital Tressie Lieberman told Mashable

Sixteen Handles has also Snapchatted customers.

Here’s a video of what Acura sent out.

