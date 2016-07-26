Here's what happened when I finally got to drive the car of my childhood dreams

For me, as a child of the 90s, the Acura NSX (or Honda NSX if you reside outside of the US) helped define automotive excellence for the decade of my youth.

When the original NSX debuted in 1990, it turned the supercar world on its head. Never before had anyone been able to deliver the performance of a Ferrari 328 or 348 while offering the ease of use and reliability of a Honda Accord.

It’s a car I’ve always dreamed of having the chance to drive.

Unfortunately, the first generation NSX went out of production in 2005 — long before I began my career as an auto journalist. Heck, I only got my driver’s licence in 2002.

Although the decade-long wait for a successor was less than ideal, the second generation NSX is finally here for 2017.

Recently, Acura invited me up to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut to turn some hot laps in their second generation NSX supercar.

But what I found sitting in the parking lot at Lime Rock piqued my interest even more — a first-generation NSX!

Fortunately for me, the grey 2005 NSX is part of Acura’s corporate fleet and the company brought it along just in case anyone wanted to take it for a spin.

Jackpot!

Here’s what happened when Acura turned over the keys to a 2005 Acura NSX.

Nestled in the rolling hills of northwest Connecticut, the idyllic Lime Rock Park made for the perfect race track to put ... Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider ... the new Ohio-built 2017 NSX through its paces. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider However, as I pulled into the parking lot. This car caught my eye -- a first generation NSX. What a sight to behold! And then Acura handed me the keys. Time to get excited! Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The result was the New Sports car eXperimental or NSX. Acura In North America, Honda decided to sell the car under its premium Acura brand, while it was sold under Honda's own badge in most other markets. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In effect, the car was a high-tech Japanese take on the European supercar that won over just about everyone who came across it. The NSX was so impressive that legendary car designer Gordon Murray used it as a benchmark when it came time to create the 240-mph McLaren F1 hypercar. YouTube/McLaren Automotive The NSX debuted in 1990 featuring a stunning body created with the help of Pininfarina -- the Italian design house most famous for creating many of Ferrari's greatest hits. Acura The 2005 model I drove featured a new front-end design Honda adopted in 2002. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The NSX features the standard mid-engine supercar layout, with its motor tucked neatly between the rear wheels and the driver's compartment. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Over its decade-and-a-half-long production run, the overall shape of the NSX changed very little. The NSX's large glass greenhouse offers great visibility and headroom for the driver. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Honda loaded up the NSX with the latest automotive technology of the day. For instance, the car was made almost entirely of aluminium that was very lightweight, but also very expensive. Acura The NSX debuted with a 3.0-litre, 270-horsepower V6 engine featuring Honda's race-bred VTEC engine technology. Later versions of the first-gen NSX, such as the one I drove, got an upgraded 3.2-litre, 290-horsepower version of the engine. The buttery smooth V6 is an absolute gem. Although it doesn't have the punch of a modern turbocharged or hybrid-electric power unit, the old-school V6 revs hard and provides plenty of punch for the 3,200 pound car. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider No paddle shifters or twin-clutch gearboxes here. The good old fashioned six-speed manual offers quick and precise shifts that makes changing gears a very satisfying experience. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Even though the old NSX's 5.0 second 0-60 time and 175 mph top speed is now in $45,000 sports sedan territory, pure speed is but a small part of its secret sauce. Around the winding country roads of rural Connecticut, the NSX was in its element. The car felt light and nimble. The suspension -- tuned with the help of legendary F1 champion Ayrton Senna and Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal -- was perfectly balanced, while the handling proved to be scalpel-precise. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider All in all, the NSX goes about its business in a very understated, but highly effective manner -- devoid of any of the nasty habits (poor reliability, tricky handling, and so on ) that plagued its European counterparts when it was new. This is the driving experience all sports cars should aim to achieve. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider While the exterior of the NSX has aged gracefully, the interior has not. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Although it's very intuitively designed with a great view of the road, the overall impression is Big 1990s. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider No infotainment system here! But there is a Bose cassette deck. Really, as supercar interiors go, Acura could have brought a little more game. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The 2017 NSX is very different beats from the first generation car. While its predecessor was decidedly analogue, this car is full-on digital. Instead of lightweight and raw driving pleasure, Honda went for high tech and high performance. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In place of a 3.2-litre V6 engine, the 2017 has a hybrid-electric power unit. The system is made up of a 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 and three electric motors that produce a total of 573 horsepower. At the same time, the 6-speed manual has been replaced by a 9-speed twin-clutch transmission. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider As a result, the new car offers performance that the old NSX could never approach. Acura says it can hit 60 mph in about 3.0 seconds with a top speed of 191 mph. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Inside, the NSX is a pleasant place to be. It's comfortable, relaxing, and rather luxurious for a supercar. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Like its predecessor, the new car offers the driver great visibility of the road. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Around the 1.5-mile-long Lime Rock circuit, the new NSX ate the track for lunch. Although the 3,800 car is far from featherweight, its advanced drivetrain moved the car around with great poise and ferocious pace. On the front straight, I was able to reach speeds upwards of 130 mph. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Although the two generations of the NSX take very different approaches to speed, ultimately, both cars incorporated the latest automotive technology of their respective times to create world-class supercars. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In that regard, the new NSX follows right in the footsteps of its forefather. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Check out the 2017 Acura NSX on video:

