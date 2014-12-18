Larry Ellison's Favourite Supercar Is Officially Back!

Acura It’s looking at you…

Acura has finally released the first teaser photos of its long-awaited production NSX supercar.

The actual car, which will debut next month at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, is the culmination of a decade’s worth concepts and design studies that gave fleeting glimpses of what the Japanese supercar could become.

Over the years, the NSX has built a cult following of supporters around the world. Celebrities ranging from comedian Rowan Atkinson of “Mr. Bean” fame to Oracle founder Larry Ellison are owners and true fans of the Acura.

In fact, during the first generation NSX’s 15-year production, Ellison was known to purchase a couple of examples every year to give out as presents and bonuses to friend and employees.

According to Acura, the production NSX will be powered by hybrid gas-electric powertrain. Although, rumours of a V8, V10, or even a V12-powered car had been bandied about, the car that will eventually make it to dealer will be powered by a twin-turbo charged V6 gasoline engine assisted by a pair of electric motors.

That’s right, it’s going to have three engines and two turbos. The new NSX should be a rocket.

Acura The Acura NSX Concept that gave fans hope.

“The next-generation NSX will deliver a ‘new sports experience’ true to its heritage and to the supercar concept that originally gave rise to the name NSX,” said Acura’s general manager Mike Accavitti in a statement.

“The NSX will serve as the ultimate expression of Acura performance that is fueling a reenergized brand.”

In what could be the most protracted automotive teasing in recent memory, the car’s existence has long been rumoured since the first generation NSX was discontinued in 2005. In fact, for a while the new Acura super car seemed to be an automotive white whale of sorts. Many fans had given up hope of its return and begrudgingly accepted that the NSX would be lost to automotive history like its Japanese compatriots — the Toyota Supra and Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4.

The musical equivalent would be Dr. Dre’s “long-delayed” follow up to his iconic “Chronic 2001.”

Fortunately, the dream of a new NSX was rekindled when Acura introduced the concept in 2012 that would spawn the new generation.

Christopher Polk / Getty Fans of Dr. Dre (center) are still waiting for his next album.

For Ellison and his fellow fans, Acura is going to reveal the production version of the Ohio-built supercar in all its glory to the public on January 12, 2015.

Here’s the Acura NSX’s new teaser trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.