The Acura NSX supercar has some innovative cupholders

Matthew DeBord The new Acura NSX.

Acura’s original NSX developed a cult following during its first-generation production run, covering 15 years from 1990 to 2005.

Almost as soon as Acura discontinued the car, fans started screaming for a second-gen.

But they had to wait a while. After an aborted reboot in the 2010 period — thanks, financial crisis — a proper re-imagining of the NSX took physical form as a mid-engine supercar concept, revealed at the 2012 Detroit auto show.

We got our first look at the actual NSX at the 2015 New York auto show, and more recently, we spent some time with the production car, both on and off the race track.

What an awesome machine! The 3.5-litre twin turbo assisted by three electric motors in its quest for 573 horsepower is stupendous. And the NSX is simply gorgeous. We were so impressed that we gave the NSX our 2016 Car of the Year award.

The 2017 NSX is impressive, but we don’t want to give too much away ahead of a forthcoming review.

We do want to highlight one amazing feature, however: the NSX’s cupholders.

Supercars, and for that matter sports cars, and cupholders are not two great tastes that go great together. We’ve poked fun at the Porsche 911’s cupholders and worked hard to locate them in various McLarens and Lamborghinis. Enjoying a beverage, hot or cold, while motoring isn’t really the point of these machines.

That said, the new Acura NSX is distinguished by its exceptionally comfortable interior. You kind of do want to enjoy a beverage in there.

This is how Acura addressed that desire.

Just for reference, here's the cupholder on a McLaren 675LT. Yep, typical for a supercar. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider And here's what you get on a Porsche 911 Targa 4S. Not sure I would actually want to put anything in those. They swing out of the dashboard. Matthew DeBord/BI Now let's move on the the NSX. OK, it's not a large car. Most of it is motors. There are only two seats. Matthew DeBord And here are the cupholders! You might think they're a bit awkwardly positioned, cantilevered over the left thigh of your passenger. But there's a solution. Matthew DeBord The entire cupholder assembly can be removed! Although I'm not sure exactly where you would put it. Acura says it can be stowed. Matthew DeBord Here's the slot that the cupholders fit in. One of my colleagues joked that Acura forgot all about the cupholders and had to figure out a way to include them after the new NSX was already being assembled. Matthew DeBord However, this is an improvement on the first-gen NSX, which ... Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider ... I don't think had any cupholders. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Acura's cupholder design does seem like a weird decision, with the NSX otherwise coming off like a regular old luxury sports car inside. Maybe they will come up with something more familiar for the third-generation of the car.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.