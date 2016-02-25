Acura's MDX luxury SUV is getting a whole new look

Acura announced today that its flagship MDX luxury crossover SUV will be getting a whole new look for 2017. The redesigned and re-engineered MDX will debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in March.

According to Acura, the 2017 MDX will feature upgraded luxury appointments, additional comfort features and a new powertrain technology.

Most importantly, it looks like the updated MDX will no long feature Acura’s divisive “silver beak” front grille that has been a fixture on the brand’s cars for much of the last decade.

“We are sharpening our focus on the Precision Crafted Performance DNA of the Acura brand and the 2017 MDX will integrate new styling elements and powertrain technology that takes us another step in that direction,” American Honda Motor Company executive vice president John Mendel said in a statement.

Acura Current Acura MDX .

The current generation of Acura’s highly successful crossover debuted as a 2014 model and is relatively early in its product cycle. As a result, the 2017 redesign is not likely to be a completely new car. Instead, the upcoming version will probably be a mid-cycle refresh.

In 2015, the Alabama-built, three-row luxury crossover finished first in its segment, with more than 58,000 cars sold. In 2017, the MDX will also be produced at Honda/Acura’s East Liberty, Ohio plant.

