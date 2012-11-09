Tony Stark's Car From 'The Avengers' Is Worth $10 Million

Photo: Honda

Among the many impressive and ridiculous custom cars on display at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show last week was one movie-goers might have recognised.Acura, Honda’s luxury brand, had a big presence in “The Avengers;” many of the characters appeared driving various models.



The most impressive of the lot came at the end of the film, when Tony Stark hopped behind the wheel of a concept roadster Acura created for the occasion.

To draw some attention at SEMA, Acura brought a model of the car, and came up with some specs and a sticker price to go with.

Stark’s car is powered by “Palladium,” gets 234 mpg in the city, and costs more than $10 million with extras, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Just don’t expect to see it on the road.

SEE MORE: Outrageous Custom Cars, Trucks, And Motorcycles Descended On Las Vegas Last Week

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.