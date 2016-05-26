Acura has finally delivered the first NSX -- and someone had to pay $1.2 million for it

Acura NSX VIN number 001, Acura’s long-awaited, 573 horsepower hybrid supercar.

Acura has delivered the first NSX to lucky customer Rick Hendrick, who bought the right to VIN number 001 for $1.2 million at a Barrett-Jackson charitable auction.

The 573 horsepower, twin turbocharged V6 hybrid engined NSX has a usual base price $156,000, though proceeds from the auction will be donated to two children’s charities.

The first production car rolled off of the company’s brand new Marysville, Ohio production line

nearly a decade after Acura said in 2007 that a new NSX was in the works.

Now — finally — it’s here.

Remember this commercial for the new NSX at the 2012 Superbowl, in which comedians Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld battled for the right to own the first one?

Just since then, the engine has been rotated 90 degrees from a transverse to a longitudinal layout, requiring a huge engineering rethink and a big delay — and a new ad campaign.

So Seinfeld and Leno will be disappointed to hear that in the end neither of them will be receiving the first NSX.

