Acupuncture Could Become The New Pain Relief In Hospital Emergency Departments

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images

A study by Australian researchers has found acupuncture is just as effective for pain relief as analgesic drugs.

550 patients presenting lower-back pain, sprained ankles and migraines took part in the randomised controlled study at The Alfred, Northern, Cabrini and Epworth hospitals in Melbourne in partnership with RMIT.

Dr Michael Ben-Meir, director of Cabrini Hospital’s emergency department, said acupuncture “was equivalent to what we defined as conventional medicine standard care, which was strong oral analgesia, such as Endone, Panadeine Forte, Voltaren and Valium.”

The director of emergency medicine at The Alfred hospital, De Villiers Smit, also said participants treated with acupuncture left hospital earlier, suggesting it sped up emergency department care.

A final analysis from the study is expected to be ready for publication in a medical journal soon.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.