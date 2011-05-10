SURPRISE! Here's The REAL Long-Term Return On Owning A Home: 0%

Short-term terrible housing news is no surprise right now, but the long-term thesis that residential real estate is a good investment is starting to crumble too.



Recent research from Wenli Li and Fang Yang (via Harvard Business Review) shows that the real rate of return on housing from 1975-2009 was actually negative.

From Li and Yang:

Assuming an annual depreciation rate of 2.5 per cent, a property tax rate of 1.5 per cent, a mortgage interest rate of 7 per cent, and a marginal income tax rate of 25 per cent for a typical taxpayer, the adjusted real rate of return on housing actually falls below zero (1.3-2.5-1.5+0.25(7+1.5))=-0.575 per cent! Remember that 1.3 per cent is the real rate of return of the national house-price index between 1975 and 2009. Meantime, under the 25 per cent marginal income tax rate for a typical taxpayer, the rate of return on stocks during the same period falls only to 4.5*(1-0.25)=3.375 per cent.

The report also details several other dangers in the current own-housing thesis:

Reduces mobility, making the labour market less efficient (in fact, British economist Andrew Oswald argues the higher the homeownership rate, the higher the structural unemployment rate)

Government support measures encourage house flipping by investors

Rising prices increase homeownership consumption in a disproportionate manner

Homeowners tap equity, rather than holding onto it as wealth

This not a big surprise. It’s actually similar to the point that the long-term expected returns on commodities is 0%, as has been pointed out by SocGen’s Dylan Grice.

In the end, what makes money is human ingenuity — building new things and creating value. Things like rocks, or a constructed house that’s wasting away every year in need of repairs is not where the money is.

