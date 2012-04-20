Actually, You Don't Need An iPhone 4S To Get The Best Siri Features

Photo: screenshot

If you’ve been wanting a personal digital assistant of your own, but aren’t due for a phone upgrade anytime soon, you’re in luck.Voice Answer is a new Siri-like voice control app that is now available for iPhone and Android.



With Voice Answer, you can ask your British-accented digital assistant questions about the date, time, weather, health and medicine, finance, and even where the nearest Starbucks is.

The app will voice detailed answers to any of these questions and provide you with the information on your screen.

Voice Answer works with an internet connection and is compatible with Android, iPhone, iPad, and iPod devices.

Keep reading to see how it works.

Price: $3.99

