Actually, We've Been In A Japanese-Style Lost Decade For 10 Years

The talk on Wall Street, in academia and among policymakers has centered on whether or not America is entering a Japanese-style, deflationary “Lost Decade.” But by many metrics — and for many Americans — this is old news.



Take the stock market, for example. For the past generation, many investors operated under the assumption that if you bought a decent stock with good fundamentals, it would simply go up over time — the “Buy and Hold” mentality popularised by Warren Buffett. For the 20 years prior to the beginning of the new millennium, that principle worked wonderfully for investors. From August 11, 1980 until August 10, 1990, the broad S&P 500 index grew from 124.78 to 335.52 — a 169% gain that reflected the overall vibrancy of the economy of the 1980’s.

Over the next decade, the index grew to 1471.84 for a 339% gain fed by an even stronger economic expansion. Over the whole span of this era, the total appreciation of the S&P 500 was an impressive 1080%. If you invested $100,000 on August 11, 1980, it would have grown to about $1.08 million by August 11, 2000.

Of course, prices rose over that time too — your $1.8 million could not buy as much in 2000 as it could have in 1980. Over that time period, the Consumer Price Index rose 107%. Subtracting for inflation, the total 1980-2000 real gain was still 973%. The total amount of goods and services you could buy with the money you originally invested multiplied by 973%. This encouraged middle-class Americans, who previously had shied away from inherently risky stocks, to put their faith and money in the markets to grow their retirement savings. The equity ownership rate of U.S. households rose from 39% in 1989 to a peak of 57% in 2001, according to an Investment Company Institute/Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association survey.

But the past decade of investors weren’t so lucky. On August 13, 2010, the S&P 500 closed at 1079.25 — a loss of 26.7%. Adding the 26.2% inflation between August 2000 and July 2010 (the latest data available) into the equation, the real loss was actually about 52.9%. In other words, if you invested $100,000 on August 11, 2000, your portfolio would have fallen to $73,800 by August 13, 2010 — and your purchasing power would have been halved. And while the equity ownership rate fell to 47% as of 2008, according to the same survey, middle-class investors continue to be hit by stock market woes due to the proliferation of 401k programs.

But stocks don’t tell the whole story, of course — especially when less than half of Americans own equities. Wage changes hit much closer to home for most individuals than swings in the share price of Apple, Verizon or Goldman Sachs. However, the story of wages over the past decade hasn’t been much more encouraging. The average U.S. worker’s wage in 1980 was $12,850.89, according to Internal Revenue Service data obtained through the Social Security Administration. That grew to $19,875.47 in 1990 and then to $30,846.09 in 2000 for a total nominal gain of 140%, according to data tabulated by the SSA. Subtracting 117% for price increases from January 1980 to January 2000, the real average wage growth over that period was 23%.

But from 2000-2008 (the latest data available from the SSA), wages rose to $39,652.61 for a 28.5% nominal gain — and a paltry 3.5% gain when that period’s 25% inflation is taken into account.

Median household income, which paints a better picture of the state of the middle-class, was even worse. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, real median household income grew 20.1%. Yet from 2000-2008 (the latest data available), real median household income fell by 5.25%. And there’s little chance that this trend will reverse enough to produce real growth for the decade by the end of the year.

Net worth may be the most telling statistic of the state of American households, and its these numbers that paint a vivid picture of the promise of ever-growing prosperity slipping away. According to various Federal Reserve Flow of Funds Accounts, the net worth of U.S. households and non-profit organisations was $9.5554 trillion in 1980. This grew 347% to $42.723 trillion in 2000. Then, from 2000 through the first quarter of 2010 net worth grew to $54.5654 trillion, or 27.7%. But from January 2000 through April 2010, prices also rose 29.2%. The real net worth of U.S. households and non-profits fell by 1.43% (discrepancy between previous two figures is due to rounding).

This is the first decade of real “lost worth” since the Federal Reserve began keeping this information. The 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, 1980’s and 1990’s all produced real gains in net worth of 53.1%, 55.7%, 72.2%, 51.6% and 75.1%, respectively.

Policymakers are rightly worried about the possibility of an upcoming “Lost Decade.” But what they may fail to realise is that — for many people — America is already living in one.

–Alex Schiff

Note: Growth statistics were obtained through my own calculations of data available in the sources I have cited. Inflation data was taken from Inflationdata.com. “Real” growth statistics were obtained by subtracting the inflation rate over the given period from the nominal rate calculated. Percentages were rounded to three significant figures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.