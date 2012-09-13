Actually, We Have Quantitative Proof Apple Did An Incredible Job Introducing The iPhone 5

Everyone misses Steve Jobs, and never more than yesterday, when a roster of vice presidents of whatever took his place on stage to introduce Apple’s latest iPhone.



At Wired, Mat Honan has written the perfect post describing the mood of the tech press: The iPhone 5 Is Completely Amazing And Utterly Boring.

But we have some quantitative evidence that those veeps-of-blah-blah and Apple’s entire marketing team actually did a pretty good job presenting their new gadget in a way that won over a bunch of consumers who were in a sceptical mood.

Before Apple revealed it’s new iPhone yesterday, we already knew exactly what it looked like, thanks to piles of leaked photos that turned out to be 100% accurate.

As all these photos leaked, we started hearing from readers something we’d never heard about Apple gadgets before. We read on Twitter and in our comments section that consumers thought the new iPhone was ugly. So we took a poll to find out if this was a wide-spread sentiment.

It was. In a survey of almost 2,500 readers, 68% of them said the phone in the leaked photos was “ugly.”

Then came yesterday, and Apple brought it’s new phone on stage and it looked exactly like the one we’d already seen a thousand times in leaked photos.

Almost immediately, readers started expressing disappointment in the phone in our comments and on Twitter.

So we asked: Now That It’s Here, Do You Think The iPhone 5 Is Ugly?

And guess what? This time, the overwhelming answer was “no.” So far, 60% of more than 2,500 survey respondents say the new iPhone is not ugly.

Let’s recap. On September 5, 65% said the thing was ugly. On September 12, 60% said it was not. That’s a 25 point swing in favour of the iPhone!

Obviously, there is only one thing to credit: pretty photos and Apple’s slick presentation of them.

The truth is, the quality of the photos of the phone are the only thing that changed in the the week between polls. And it changed a lot.

Here is one example of what pretty much all the leaked iPhone 5 photos looked like:

Photo: AppleInsider via iResQ

And here’s the image we used for our second poll:

Photo: Apple

Here’s another, from Apple’s actual presentation:

Photo: GDGT

One of the most talked about aspects of Steve Jobs was his “reality distortion field.”

At its worst, it enabled him to ignore the needs of coworkers, colleagues, and partners.

At its best, it inspired those same people to do work they never imagined possible.

At its most profitable, Steve Jobs’s “reality distortion field” was really just a keen sense of how to position himself, his company ,and the products its sold. It was a fancy way of saying he was great at marketing.

For now, we now have quantitative proof that this side of Steve Jobs continues to live on at Apple.

