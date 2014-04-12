Actually, Tinder Is Not Worth $US5 Billion

Tinder/Vimeo A profile on Tinder’s app.

For a brief moment following a Bloomberg report, the Internet thought hot dating app Tinder was worth $US5 billion.

That’s off by a lot, an IAC executive tells Forbes and sources tell Business Insider.

OKCupid co-founder Sam Yagan, who works for IAC, tells Forbes’ Jeff Bercovici: “I can confirm on the record that we did a transaction with Chamath, but this valuation is nowhere near the truth.”

Two LA startup executives who aren’t directly tied to Tinder tell Business Insider that IAC purchased a chunk of Tinder from former Facebooker and investor Chamath Palihapitiya for $US50 million at an estimated $US500 million valuation. Bloomberg initially reported the sale price at $US500 million for a $5 billion Tinder valuation.

Chamath Palihapitiya just debunked the Bloomberg report in a tweet too:

IAC already owned a majority stake in the app it helped incubate before the deal. Tinder is a dating app that works a lot like hot-or-not. In January, Tinder was creating 10 million matches for its users per day.

