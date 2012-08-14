Actually, These Are The Real 10 Unhappiest Jobs In America

Photo: Helga Weber via flickr
We recently published a list of the 10 unhappiest jobs in America based on a report compiled by CareerBliss, but then we found a similar list conducted by the National Opinion Research centre at the University of Chicago. After comparing the two lists of unhappiest workers, we concluded that the NORC list was more accurate because the results are based on nearly 200 of the most common occupations in America, instead of based on CareerBliss’ user reviews.
These surveys were taken from 1998 to 2006 and most of the least satisfying jobs are “low-skill, manual and service occupations, especially involving customer service and food/beverage preparation and serving.”
The mean score is from one — very dissatisfied workers — to four — very satisfied workers, and the job satisfaction percentage asked workers how satisfied they were with their jobs. We also included median pay, education level, work environment and a description for each occupation.
Mean score: 2.97
per cent satisfied: 37 per cent
Median pay (2010): $24,100 per year
Entry-level education: High school diploma
Description: Keep track of information to keep businesses and supply chains on schedule. They ensure proper scheduling, recordkeeping, and inventory control.
Work environment: Most spend significant time in warehouses. Many have standard Monday-through-Friday shifts, although some work nights and weekends or holidays when large shipments arrive.
Source: University of Chicago and the BLS
Mean score: 2.95
per cent satisfied: 23.6 per cent
Median pay (2010): $19,100 per year
Entry-level education: Less than high school
Description: Perform many routine tasks under the guidance of cooks or food supervisors. They prepare cold foods, slice meat, peel and cut vegetables, brew coffee or tea, and do many other tasks.
Work environment: They often work early mornings, late evenings, weekends, or holidays. The majority work part time.
Source: University of Chicago and the BLS
Mean score: 2.94
per cent satisfied: 25 per cent
Median pay (2010): $18,500 per year
Entry-level education: Less than high school
Description: Handle payments from customers purchasing goods and services.
Work environment: Most retail sales workers work in clean, comfortable, well-lit stores. Many sales workers work evenings and weekends.
Source: University of Chicago and the BLS
Mean score: 2.93
per cent satisfied: 23.9 per cent
Median pay (2010): $20,990 per year
Entry-level education: Less than high school
Description: Include those who sell retail merchandise.
Work environment: Most retail sales workers work in clean, comfortable, well-lit stores. Many sales workers work evenings and weekends.
Source: University of Chicago and the BLS
Mean score: 2.91
per cent satisfied: 25.8 per cent
Median pay (2010): $22,560 per year
Entry-level education: Less than high school
Description: These workers move freight, stock, or other materials around storage facilities;
Work environment: Long shifts are common.
Source: University of Chicago and the BLS
Mean score: 2.88
per cent satisfied: 23.7 per cent
Median pay (2010): $22,560 per year
Entry-level education: Less than high school
Description: Transport objects without using machines. Some clean vehicles; some pick up unwanted household goods; and still others pack materials for moving.
Work environment: Most hand laborers and material movers work full time. In addition, most work 8-hour shifts, although longer shifts and overtime are common.
Source: University of Chicago and the BLS
Mean score: 2.88
per cent satisfied: 26.4 per cent
Median pay (2010): $18,680 per year
Entry-level education: Less than high school
Description: Mix and serve drinks to customers directly or through wait staff.
Work environment: During busy hours, bartenders are under pressure to serve customers quickly and efficiently. About half of all bartenders work full time, and they often must work late evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Source: University of Chicago and the BLS
Mean score: 2.86
per cent satisfied: 21.4 per cent
**Data is the same as 'Freight, Stock, & Material Handlers' and 'Hand Packers and Packagers'
Source: University of Chicago and the BLS
Mean score: 2.85
per cent satisfied: 27 per cent
Median pay (2010): $18,130 per year
Entry-level education: Less than high school
Description: Perform a variety of customer service, food preparation, and cleaning duties in eateries.
Work environment: The majority work part time, which often includes early mornings, late evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Source: University of Chicago and the BLS
Mean score: 2.84
per cent satisfied: 25.3 per cent
Median pay (2010): $34,220 per year
Entry-level education: Less than high school
Description: Roofers repair and install the roofs of buildings using a variety of materials, including shingles, asphalt, and metal.
Work environment: Strenuous and tiring. It involves heavy lifting, as well as climbing and bending. Work-related injuries for roofers are among the highest of all occupations.
Source: University of Chicago and the BLS
