Actually, These Are The Real 10 Unhappiest Jobs In America

We recently published a list of the 10 unhappiest jobs in America based on a report compiled by CareerBliss, but then we found a similar list conducted by the National Opinion Research centre at the University of Chicago. After comparing the two lists of unhappiest workers, we concluded that the NORC list was more accurate because the results are based on nearly 200 of the most common occupations in America, instead of based on CareerBliss’ user reviews.



These surveys were taken from 1998 to 2006 and most of the least satisfying jobs are “low-skill, manual and service occupations, especially involving customer service and food/beverage preparation and serving.”

The mean score is from one — very dissatisfied workers — to four — very satisfied workers, and the job satisfaction percentage asked workers how satisfied they were with their jobs. We also included median pay, education level, work environment and a description for each occupation.

