Actually, There Really Isn't That Much Porn On The Internet

Pornography’s dominance of the Internet is dramatically overrated.



Only 4% of the web’s top one million most trafficked sites were pornographic in nature, according to Ogi Ogas, author of “A Billion Wicked Thoughts.”

He also told Forbes.com that between July 2009 and June 2010, roughly 13% of the searches were for “erotic content.”

(Then again, as the chart below shows, unique visitors to porn sites are growing.)

So why the disparity between perception and reality?

Ogas:

“Web filtering companies used to always release competing figures on the number of porn sites they blocked, but these numbers were almost certainly boosted to get sensationalist headlines and to seem competitive with other filtering companies that filtered “less” adult sites. For example, N2H2 claimed there were 260 million porn sites–haha, one for every American citizen! :) Conservative groups are always coming up with porn figures that are crazy high, too, especially with regard to children’s exposure to porn.”

We would imagine that there is also the remembrance factor. It’s easy to remember the time you stumbled on to a site full of breasts, what with the flashing lights and the, you know, boobs.

Also, given the diversity of content on the Internet, anything having a 4% market share is pretty impressive. Sex, of course, sells.

(h/t Time.com’s Techland)

