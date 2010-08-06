Actually, The New Fannie And Freddie Homeowner Bailout Is A Massive Bailout Of The Banks

Photo: Flickr/2-Dog Farm

Let’s talk a little bit more about how a mortgage principal forgiveness plan by Fannie and Freddie would play out.Yes, underwater homeowners would be bailed out (perhaps).



But it’s also a great for the banks.

Here’s why.

Everyone agrees that the only serious way to keep people in their homes is through cramdowns. The problem with that is that this instantly demolishes the mark-to-myth assets that banks hold on their balance sheets. There’s literally no way you can keep up the lie once the the principal on a mortgage has been written down.

So rather than push through a scheme like this, and make the banks take the hit, the GSEs (and by extension the Treasury, and by extension The Federal Reserve) takes the hit, leaving bank balance sheets intact.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.