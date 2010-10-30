Where Did People Get This Idea That It's A Sub-Par Recovery?

GDP came in at a positive 2.0% annualized for Q3, nailing expectations.



And this recovery is not as bad as everyone thinks, notes University of Michigan economist MJ Perry.

Over the first five quarters of this recovery, GDP growth has averaged 2.81%.

That’s better than the last recession (2001) and close to as good as the early 90s recovery.

From MJ Perry:

Photo: MJ Perry

