Why The Deepwater Horizon Is Now Leaking More Oil Than Ever

Photo: BP

We’re excited to hear the Lower Marine Riser Package is working, but if you listen closely to COO Doug Suttles, the well is actually leaking more than ever.BP is capturing 1,000 bbl from the riser — around 10% of the leak. But cutting open the riser increased the leak rate by 20%, according to Business Week.



Suttles hopes to get the cap collecting closer to 90% of discharge within the two days.

We’ll wait and see.

