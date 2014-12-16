Actually, Teens Love Print Books, Libraries, And Bookstores

We recently wrote about how young people don’t care much about print media. As it turns out, despite their tech-savvy reputation, today’s youth are still in love with books, and even prefer to buy print copies over digital. According to Nielsen, only 20% of teenagers purchase electronic books, compared with 23% of 18-to-29 year olds and 25% of 30-to-44 year-olds.

What’s more interesting is how they choose which books to read. Based on Nielsen data charted for us by BI Intelligence, American teenagers choose books based mainly on the author’s previous works (nearly half of all respondents said the author’s body of work is a “major influence”). The next two most important factors are physical browsing through bookstores and libraries. Social media and online retailers like Amazon appear to have very little influence over what books teens choose to read; blogs and “reader sites” like Goodreads even less so.

