Actually, People DO Pay For News On Tablets

Contrary to common wisdom, Americans have no problem paying for content when it’s on a tablet. According to Nielsen, more than 60 per cent of American tablet owners downloaded music on their devices and almost 20 per cent paid for the news in the last quarter of 2011.



While that might initially seem worrisome for publishers, that number is already significantly higher than the percentage of people who pay for news on the internet. Furthermore, over 40 per cent of American tablet owners paid for a magazine in the fourth quarter of 2011. In other words, it is not as if people aren’t willing to pay for any kind of written content. Finally, Pew is releasing its annual State of the New Media report today that finds Americans are now consuming more news thanks to smartphones and tablets.

Photo: Nielsen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.