Actually, Obama Is To Blame For The Sorry State Of The Federal Reserve, Too

In his latest op-ed, Paul Krugman goes over a lot of the ground that he’s been covering on his blog lately, notably the failure of the Federal Reserve to act properly (in his view).Specifically, he draws attention to Bernanke’s old speech calling out Japan for not being aggressive enough to combat deflation, and then wonders why Bernanke isn’t listening to his old words.



But beyond Bernanke, Krugman blames the smattering of inflation-paranoid regional Fed governors for preventing a unified stance:

And in fairness to Mr. Bernanke, discord among senior officials also makes it difficult for policy to change expectations: it would be hard to credibly commit to higher inflation if this commitment were constantly being undercut by speeches out of the Richmond or Dallas Feds. In fact, I’d argue that loose talk by some Fed officials is already having a negative economic impact. But while Mr. Bernanke doesn’t have the authority to stop that loose talk, he could make it clear that it doesn’t represent overall Fed policy.

But this is also Obama’s fault:

Last, but not least, policy is suffering from an act of neglect by President Obama, who waited until his 16th month in office before offering a full slate of nominees to fill vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board. If he had filled those slots quickly — his nominees still aren’t in place — the Fed might be less passive.

This has hardly gotten any attention, but one of Obama’s nominees was blocked by Senator Richard Shelby last week. The thinking is that the administration hasn’t put much effort into taking care of this, and packing the Fed, so to speak.

And to be fair, with everything going on, it’s probably understandable that monetary policy hasn’t been high on the priorities list. But now that the Fed is the stimulator of last resort, and because so many on the left are focusing their attention on monetary policy, this will likely become more of a priority for Obama.

