Actually, Newsweek's Dan Gross Caused The Huge Stock Market Rally AND The Collapse

Yesterday we ribbed Newsweek writer Dan Gross over his “America’s Back” cover story that almost perfectly top-ticked the market this year.



But we were being a little bit uncharitable. If we’re going to blame him for wiping trillions of dollars of the market, we should give him credit for creating even more on the way up.

Seriously, this was his cover story in March of 2009.

On net, Dan Gross has created more money than he’s destroyed.

Photo: Newsweek

