POLL: Most Americans Are Just Fine With Fracking

A new Rasmussen poll finds 57% of Americans favour the use of fracking to extract oil and natural gas from shale deposits.That puts them squarely in line with President Obama (or vice-versa), who in his state of the union said natural gas extraction could create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Just 22% said they oppose the process, while nearly as many (21%) were unsure about it, the poll found.

