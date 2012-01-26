Actually, Mick Jagger Did Not Blow Off Davos — He Just Blew Off British PM David Cameron

Mr. Jagger was not quite so animated last night. But he was definitely present.

CNN is reporting that Mick Jagger has blown off Davos:It’s official – Davos does not have the moves to attract Jagger.



The Rolling Stone frontman was supposed to be one of the more unusual guests at this year’s World Economic Forum, attending a tea party thrown by British Prime Minister David Cameron. But…

In a statement released Monday, Jagger said he was pulling out of the event, over fears he will be used as a “political football.” Sir Mick – a knight of the realm – said he was worried about people making inaccurate judgements over his political allegiances and, as a result, was declining his invitation.

We have some bad news for Mr. Cameron.

Mick Jagger hasn’t blown off Davos.

He has just blown off Mr. Cameron.

How do we know?

Well, because we were at a party in a Davos chalet last night, and Mr. Jagger walked in. He was accompanied by the Mayor of London, who unveiled an ice-sculpture here this morning.

We spent a couple of hours in the proximity of Mr. Jagger, who looked just like himself (good!) and seemed happy to be here.

Sorry, Mr. Cameron.

