Actually, Manufacturing In Australia Isn't Doing All That Bad

Tha NAB runs the best and most informative business surveys in the nation and today comes an update on Australian manufacturing which, in contrast to expectations is actually doing okay.

From the note:

NAB’s Manufacturing Activity Index remained positive in Q3 2013, at +0.3 points. This level was largely unchanged from the previous quarter, and is considerably stronger than the levels that were evident in 2012. The index implies that the manufacturing sector recorded some modest quarterly growth, increasing by around +0.4%.

Here is a summary of every major category of manufacturing in Australia: