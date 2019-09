Reports were out earlier today that Jamie Dimon got a $8 million bonus in stock from JPMorgan.



Now, Bloomberg reports that the number is actually $17 million in stock and options.

$8.5 million in restricted stock and 563,562 options. He will not take a cash bonus for 2009.

