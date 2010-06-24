Actually, It's Starting To Look More And More Like We Have "Japan Disease"

The big fear that occasionally wakes even die-hard bulls up screaming is that the US is en route to becoming Japan.
If we’re Japan, any recovery in the economy and market will likely be temporary. In the case of the market, any recovery will also be followed by a plunge to lower lows. For another decade, at best.
Japan’s economy has basically gone nowhere for the past decade, and its stock market is trading at about one-quarter of its level of 20 years ago. If the US were to suffer the same fate, the DOW will be trading at 4,000 in 2020.
So be afraid, very afraid.
Most bulls, of course, dismiss the Japan comparison as absurd. They note the speed with which we dealt with our banking crisis (at least partially), whereas Japan let its own drag on for more than a decade. They note that Japan’s population growth is stagnant and will soon start shrinking. They note that Japan’s economy is rigid and inflexible and that our more entrepreneurial culture will pull us out of our own doldrums.
These points have some truth to them. And those who scoff at the idea that we’re becoming Japan will continue to hang their hopes on them.
But there’s another area in which the two countries are very similar, one that could be the most important of all: At least for now, we’re both in the midst of a deflationary deleveraging, in which money supply growth is minuscule and bank credit continues to contract.
Paul Kasriel of Northern Trust has put together a series of charts that show this comparison, and it’s not encouraging. Despite the Fed offering unlimited free credit to the banking system, banks continue to shrink the amount they’re lending (except to the Federal government). Thus, this free money is not making its way into the economy, the money supply is barely growing, and credit continues to shrink (for the first time in 60 years).
Despite Japan's wild deficit spending and zero interest rates, money supply growth (blue line) remains almost nil. Meanwhile, GDP growth (red bars, nominal) is almost non-existent
There are legitimate concerns that the U.S. could catch the 'Japanese' disease and endure a lost decade in terms of normal economic growth.
What would be the recipe for such?
Chart 1 shows the behaviour of the 40-quarter (10-year) compound annual growth in Japanese nominal GDP and the 120-month (10-year) compound annual growth in the Japanese M-2 money supply. (The shaded areas are periods of economic recession in Japan.) Notice how the 10-year annualized growth in M-2 has been trending ever lower, especially between 1990 and 2000. Since September 2000, the 10-year annualized growth in Japanese M-2 has ranged only from about 3% to about 2%. Chart 2 shows that this downward trend in Japanese M-2 growth has been accompanied by an exceptionally low Bank of Japan policy interest rate.
Yes, on a real basis (adjusting for deflation), Japan's GDP is growing. But it's growing at a pathetic 1%-2% per year
Now, it is not as though Japanese real GDP did not grow in the past 20 years. It has, as shown in Chart 3...
Japan's GDP growth is below where it should be when taking into account population growth and productivity growth (the two drivers of GDP growth)
...But, not surprisingly, similar to Japanese M-2 growth, trend Japanese real GDP growth has been slowing and has not been up to the 2% mark since 1997.
Given a declining population and workforce, we should not expect a high rate of growth in aggregate Japanese real GDP. But as shown in Chart 4, trend real GDP growth in Japan has consistently been below the sum of trend growth in the Japanese labour force and the trend rate of growth in Japanese labour productivity since 1998. Thus, something else has been constraining Japanese economic growth.
I would argue that weak bank lending (see Chart 5), which is related to weak M-2 growth, bears a lot of the responsibility for the trend underperformance of the Japanese economy.
Now look at the US... Long-term money supply growth is fine (red bars), but recently it has fallen off a cliff (blue line)
Although the U.S. M-2 money supply growth on a trend basis is currently nowhere near as weak as that of Japan (see Chart 6). On a year-over-year basis, however, U.S. M-2 growth is very slow, just under 2% (see also Chart 6). The reason for the recent weak year-over-year growth in U.S. M-2 is the recent contraction in U.S. commercial bank credit (see Chart 7). And, as has been the case in Japan, weak U.S. money and bank credit growth is occurring in the context of very low monetary policy interest rates. Something is wrong with the transmission mechanism between the Fed and the economy. The private financial system is not transforming the inexpensive credit being offered it by the Fed into credit for the private nonfinancial sector of the U.S. economy. Until this transmission mechanism between the Fed and the economy gets mended, we are unlikely to experience potential economic growth.
US bank lending, meanwhile, has also plunged. Bank credit is shrinking for the first time in 60 years, and the decline is far worse than in the 1950s
Add it all together, and our basic credit-creation engine looks alarmingly like Japan's. If that doesn't change, we're looking at at least another lost decade
