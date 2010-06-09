Actually, Information Wants To Be Paid For

Photo: 3.bp.blogspot.com

Ever since the popularization of the Web browser, people have been incanting the mantra of the Whole Earth catalogue guru Stewart Brand: “Information wants to be free.” Following that formula, newspapers and magazines shoveled their content online, file-sharing of music seemed not only inevitable but hip, and those who suggested that we charge for digital content were decried as clueless. We forgot the second half of Brand’s dichotomy: “Information wants to be expensive, because in an Information Age, nothing is so valuable as the right information at the right time…”[But now everyone is starting to charge for their content…]



If this trend succeeds, it could not only save newspapers and magazines, but usher in a new golden age for them. It could also be a boon for citizen journalism, which is now practiced largely by those who can afford to do it without pay. In a future where people pay for good content, bloggers who produce truly valuable information might actually be able to pay their mortgages and buy food for their families…

Read the whole thing at The Atlantic >

From TheAtlantic – shaping the national debate on the most critical issues of our times, from politics, business, and the economy, to technology, arts, and culture.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.