Actually In This One Case Mitt Romney Isn't An Out Of Touch Elitist

A photo of Mitt Romney has been making its way around Twitter and the internet, purporting to show the ultra-rich former executive getting his shoes shined while on an airport tarmac.



Steve Kornacki of Salon, thought this photo showed Mitt as an out-of-touch member of the ultra-elite. And he said so on The Rachel Maddow Show:

He’s getting a shoe shine! We put this on Salon earlier today. I’m not sure where it originated. But it never looks good for a politician to be getting a shoe shine, you know, on a tarmac but it looks terrible when it’s Mitt Romney and this is your image and background. It looks worse when it’s the year 2012 and the economy is in such a bad place, and the Democrats are going to be going after your party for being the one that sort of favours the people who get shoe shines on tarmacs!

The image even made its way into the attack documentary, “When Mitt Romney Came To Town” put out by a SuperPac aligned with Newt Gingrich.

One problem. Just look closer. His shoes are actually being “wanded” by a TSA security agent.

That smile isn’t one of smug satisfaction while a subservient polishes the expensive leather around his feet. It’s a smile of humiliating submission to the security state – just like you and me.

