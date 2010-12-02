Actually, Google Is Plenty Used To Running A Sales organisation As Big As Groupon's

People keep saying there’s going to be a huge culture clash when Google buys groupon for $6 billion.



That’s true. Groupon is full of Chicago-based improv actors making sales calls. Google employees all have 4.0 GPA from the Ivys.

But It is not true that Google can’t handle a huge sales force – as some suggest.

Truth is, Google itself actually has a a few thousand people working in sales and sales support.

In fact, the only reason Sheryl Sandberg is COO of Facebook is that she made a name for herself building the organisation that helps search ad buyers navigate Google’s “self-serve” ad platform.

